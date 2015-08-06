The Afternoon Before the Midnight at the Cotillion - Prelude to a Grand Debatement

All aflutter at receiving their long-awaited invitations to the cotillion, the debutantes excitedly chattered about the costumes they would wear on this most important occasion while courting their future providers.

Donaldina, as always, was to be arrayed in a staggering creation of gold and diamonds with dozens of ruffles, flounces, and frills; nobody could possibly be dressed with better taste, she smugly assured herself.

Jebbiny was to shine in her traditional campeche dress, though she pouted that her sister's hand-me-down slippers pinched her toes.

Scottilda had cleverly sneaked in a cravat to be used to disguise her unfortunate chin, though sadly it didn't match her gown decorated in good-luck mottoes daintily embroidered in four-point font.

Michelle put on a jovial front, though she was worried that her gown needed to be let out to accommodate her ever-increasing girth; she was on tenterhooks waiting to see if the new seamstress would complete the work in time, since the usual seamstress had been fired for unsightly and unacceptable weight gain - really! was a delicate debutante such as herself to be subjected to the offensive presence of such undisciplined staff? She was late for her appointment to interview a new pastry chef to satisfy her appetite for tasty morsels.

Benita was simply disgusted at the possible private lives of unknown strangers, and shuddered at the thought of an imperfect servant brushing against her shiny taffetta gown; it was really too bad, she thought, that all this fuss had diverted her from her mission of courting the gentleman from the neighboring plantation - now there was a fine young fellow she could really sink her teeth into!

Theodora had no qualms about ordering 24 new gowns to choose from, knowing that her uncle's coffers were well-filled and always at her disposal.

Marcandra pouted that Jebbiny was going to get to wear the campeche dress so she would be left having to pick something less convincing yet more charming; all this mental exertion was so taxing she was purely parched, la! she was going to need another bottle of lemonade.

Rannency was fuming that she would never outshine her mamma's triumphant season wherein mamma had nearly been the runner-up to the belle of the ball, but she had a plan to Show Them All - at the stroke of midnight, she would fling up her skirts and show the world her daring bloomers underneath! It was all so exciting, she was finally going to be taken seriously! So there!

Christina wasn't worried, not one little teensy bit, not even about that hussy Donaldina; she was going to be the first one through that door no matter what it took, even if she had to block all the other doors.

Joan was pleased to have received an invitation and looked forward to a pleasant evening, knowing that the company would be so pleasant and all her friends would be pleased to see her good fortune.......

....all but Lindsay, who was fuming as she flounced off - I do declare I shall simply *swoon* at the indignity of being denied my rightful adulation! I shall gather my Knights in White costumes and they shall all fall at my feet! I shall be their queen!

"Harrumph" sniffed Rickette sanctimoniously, "I have no doubt there shall be lewd and licentious behavior, and I didn't want to go anyway!"