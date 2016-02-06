Why are the barbarians at the gates? School vouchers, of course...

There are a number of problems facing our nation, with a number of causes. Some of the major problems are exemplified by the water crisis in Flint Michigan, where a mostly powerless populace has been poisoned because of inept or even criminal actions by a hobbled local government taken over by an incompetent and uncaring emergency manager appointed by a greedy and power-hungry Governor, and made worse by environmental regulations either being too slack or being deliberately ignored.

This situation has all the hallmarks of a civilization in trouble and on the wrong track: crumbling infrastructure, powerless citizens living in near poverty, powerful and wealthy individuals who either don't know or don't care about the impact of their greed on the citizens they pretend to govern, cronyism leading to incompetent people being put in important positions, a city on a decades-long downward spiral due to outsourcing caused by greed, media used to act as the p.r. arm of wealthy interests who want to evade responsibility, a two-tier for-profit criminal justice system that severely punishes the peons while allowing the rich and powerful to avoid responsibility for similar infractions, and a host of other problems.

While the symptoms are legion and the causes are complex, it can be argued that the basis for some of the mess can be traced to ending truancy laws.

Here's my reasoning

1. Allowing rich parents to put their kids in private schools removes the motivation for rich and powerful people to invest in public education and, by extension, other public programs.

2. Raising kids in elite isolation leaves them thinking they are superior to 'regular' people in public school, leading to sociopathic thought patterns and people who go on to raise their own children to be uncaringly arrogant.

3. Seeing some parents use private schools leads others to demand school vouchers, which combines 1 and 2 with the drain on funding for public schools.

4. A decades-long downward spiral on funding for and quality of public education leads to an increasing divide between those in the privileged bubble and those who have to live like normal people.

5. No longer enforcing school attendance by putting negligent parents in jail, encourages children to avoid basic education and go on to live ignorant stupid lives full of bad choices that they pass on to their children.

6. Seeing all the others avoiding public schools leads religious extremists to demand the so-called "right" to homeschool their own children, leading to ignorant badly educated people with no concept of our nation's history nor civics, who then raise their own children to be even more extreme and ignorant.

7. The combination of 1 through 6 leads to a stupid and uncaring voting population who, if they even bother to vote, only vote for politicians who pretend to follow their extreme views

8. A population asleep at the wheel allows corrupt politicians, corporatists, and billionaires to game the system to skew laws in their favor leading to a decades-long erosion of affluence and power away from the middle class and an ever-increasing share of resources concentrated in a very few hands.

9. Rinse and repeat until you have Rome.2 and the barbarians are at the gate.