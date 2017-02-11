What good can come of the Trumpening?

I have discerned one tiny shard of positive from the giant cesspool that is The Trumpening: we have been made aware of and made to acknowledge the size and extent of the rot infesting the baseboards of our Republic. Like mold-covered termites, the evil rot has been festering behind the shiny paint, eating away at the foundations and threatening the structural stability of the entire building. Like a homeowner faced with the discovery of such nastiness inside their happy home, we must hitch up our britches and take up our tools to root out the decay and rebuild the damaged parts of the foundation before our beautiful creation collapses into ruins and we are boarded by cannibalistic pirates.