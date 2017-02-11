Why the poorest county in West Virginia has faith in Donald Trump | Anywhere but Washington - YouTube

This is an article about McDowell county, West Virginia, and I think it holds part of the answer to the question of whywhywhyohnoooooowhyyyyyy?

I think part of what the Democratic party has lost sight of, is the swathes of desperate drowning people who used to be solid working contributors to society but now see nothing but hopelessness and despair in their ghost towns full of empty factories. Much like a panicked person in a raging river, people in that condition will grab onto anything they can get, and even climb over others into an unknown boat to keep from going under. It doesn't matter if a nest of the evilest snakes ever to come down the pike are in that boat, if they stick out a slimy tentacle those drowning people are going to grab it. Then they're going to be mad that they were forced into the nest of snakes, but that comes later.

In the article, there's one lady who goes out and picks up cans by the side of the road for 45¢ a pound. It takes a lot of cans to make a pound and it takes a desperate and determined person to do that to earn money. What I think is, yes we all have to live in this house but the house is in flames and zombies are at the door. However, if you wipe the grime off that back window and peek out, there's a huge place with some very cheap real estate and a whole bunch of people willing to do desperate things to earn money.

To me, that looks like opportunity: we're spending huge amounts of money buying cheap crap from China and India and so on. Why in the world can't we make our OWN cheap little plastic toys to go in gumball machines, or flipflops, or whatever the heck all that stuff is? No, the factories couldn't really be all modernized and shiny and make fancy solar roof shingles at first, but for goodness sakes does anyone really think those crappy factories overseas turning out cheap crap are any better?

Come on, some capitalist ought to seize onto the situation and make a pile of money while dragging a bunch of desperate people out of that river. I know I would, if I had the money.