A discussion of whether or not a man

By rosethornne
Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:59 PM
A man most certainly does have a choice whether or not to be involved in a pregnancy:  you are fully empowered to say "no thanks" and then go home and *ahem* talk to the hand.

What men, with their poor feeble little man-brains, are seemingly too delicate to understand is (see, isn't that just infuriating being talked to that way?), if you choose to engage in sex with a woman then you enter a lottery having several possible outcomes, the results of which will not be known for a varying length of time, and where your only input happened at the very beginning.  As a few examples:

  • The woman might not become pregnant.
  • The woman might become pregnant, irrregardless of any efforts toward contraception or lack thereof;  the only absolute guarantee is the "no thanks" option as mentioned above.

Once pregnant: 

  • She might become pregnant and miscarry for one of thousands of reasons at any point over the next many months. 
  • She might become ill and the treatment might kill the fetus. 
  • She might become ill and die, killing the fetus. 
  • She might be in an accident, killing the fetus. 
  • She might be attacked, killing the fetus.
  • She might be attacked by an insane kkkristian nutjob that cuts her open and steals the fetus. 
  • She might decide to host a fetus yet decline to name you as the other genetic contributor. 
  • She might decline to host a fetus and donate her blood, tissues, and other bodily resources to it, as is her Constitutionally protected right. 
  • She might die giving birth before the offspring can be saved. 
  • The offspring might die during birth. 
  • The child might die after birth. 

OR

  • The child might end up as a separate independently viable human, in which case you are on the hook for child support - as you clearly chose that time all those months ago when you did *not* choose to say "no thanks".

As for you getting to stick your nose into the private inner workings of another human being, no.  Go talk to the hand.

