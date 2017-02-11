A discussion of whether or not a man

A man most certainly does have a choice whether or not to be involved in a pregnancy: you are fully empowered to say "no thanks" and then go home and *ahem* talk to the hand.
What men, with their poor feeble little man-brains, are seemingly too delicate to understand is (see, isn't that just infuriating being talked to that way?), if you choose to engage in sex with a woman then you enter a lottery having several possible outcomes, the results of which will not be known for a varying length of time, and where your only input happened at the very beginning. As a few examples:
- The woman might not become pregnant.
- The woman might become pregnant, irrregardless of any efforts toward contraception or lack thereof; the only absolute guarantee is the "no thanks" option as mentioned above.
Once pregnant:
- She might become pregnant and miscarry for one of thousands of reasons at any point over the next many months.
- She might become ill and the treatment might kill the fetus.
- She might become ill and die, killing the fetus.
- She might be in an accident, killing the fetus.
- She might be attacked, killing the fetus.
- She might be attacked by an insane kkkristian nutjob that cuts her open and steals the fetus.
- She might decide to host a fetus yet decline to name you as the other genetic contributor.
- She might decline to host a fetus and donate her blood, tissues, and other bodily resources to it, as is her Constitutionally protected right.
- She might die giving birth before the offspring can be saved.
- The offspring might die during birth.
- The child might die after birth.
OR
- The child might end up as a separate independently viable human, in which case you are on the hook for child support - as you clearly chose that time all those months ago when you did *not* choose to say "no thanks".
As for you getting to stick your nose into the private inner workings of another human being, no. Go talk to the hand.