A discussion of whether or not a man

A man most certainly does have a choice whether or not to be involved in a pregnancy: you are fully empowered to say "no thanks" and then go home and *ahem* talk to the hand.

What men, with their poor feeble little man-brains, are seemingly too delicate to understand is (see, isn't that just infuriating being talked to that way?), if you choose to engage in sex with a woman then you enter a lottery having several possible outcomes, the results of which will not be known for a varying length of time, and where your only input happened at the very beginning. As a few examples:

The woman might not become pregnant.

The woman might become pregnant, irrregardless of any efforts toward contraception or lack thereof; the only absolute guarantee is the "no thanks" option as mentioned above.

Once pregnant:

She might become pregnant and miscarry for one of thousands of reasons at any point over the next many months.

She might become ill and the treatment might kill the fetus.

She might become ill and die, killing the fetus.

She might be in an accident, killing the fetus.

She might be attacked, killing the fetus.

She might be attacked by an insane kkkristian nutjob that cuts her open and steals the fetus.

She might decide to host a fetus yet decline to name you as the other genetic contributor.

She might decline to host a fetus and donate her blood, tissues, and other bodily resources to it, as is her Constitutionally protected right.

She might die giving birth before the offspring can be saved.

The offspring might die during birth.

The child might die after birth.

OR

The child might end up as a separate independently viable human, in which case you are on the hook for child support - as you clearly chose that time all those months ago when you did *not* choose to say "no thanks".

As for you getting to stick your nose into the private inner workings of another human being, no. Go talk to the hand.