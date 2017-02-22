Deliberation vs. rapid-fire high-capacity firearms

There was a recent ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying essentially that assault weapons (whatever that means) are not necessarily covered under the Second Amendment. Much handwringing ensued.

Whatever your opinion on guns, there can be no argument that today's weapons are qualitatively and quantitatively different from the ones present when the Constitution was written, and in my estimation something important has been lost; it might be argued that the essential factor missing with these high-capacity rapid-fire weapons is DELIBERATION.

With a musket or similar-era firearm, you had to load each shot bit by bit with powder, ball, wadding, etc. Even if the weapon had more than one barrel, it took time and thought for each shot. Granted, a highly skilled soldier could shoot and reload in not too much time - say 3 or 4 times a minute - but it did take time. In the elapsed time between beginning to add the "ingredients" to the weapon and the time the weapon was aimed, the person had at least a few moments to reflect on taking another's life. Yes, distractions adrenaline etc etc etc, but there was a pause of more than a few milliseconds.

With an automatic or semiautomatic firearm with a high capacity clip/magazine/((not going to engage in a terminology debate here - call it the holder for flinging owie-blobs out of the boomstick)), there is no - or no perceptible - delay between shots. A person could and too often does mow down an entire roomful of victims without taking a second to reflect. The interval between shots is either none (automatic) or however quickly you can keep squeezing the trigger (semiautomatic). It requires no deliberation in the intervals. That's the really horrifying thing about super-efficient modern firearms: they're very efficient.

So, there can be an endless debate about this weapon and that model and gimme gimme it's my right, but perhaps the real debate ought to be about whether rapid-fire high-capacity distance weapons should be allowed on the planet at all; maybe in order to kill someone you should have to go up within arm's reach and look them in the eye while they try to kill you back. If war is terrible then it should personally BE terrible.

Betcha there would be fewer casual wars with little or no deliberation, *especially* if we made the generals and politicians actually lead from the front.

And by the way, I happen to think that the institutionalization of cowardice by allowing the "important" people to hide in the back, has led to a culture of casual disregard for notions of decency, accountability, and even honor. When powerful people are viewed as untouchable and ordinary people are viewed as disposable, that attitude will filter down into the Zeitgeist, leading to gangs, stupid kids breaking into houses at will, corrupt politicians, and a socioeconomic system that drains resources from the masses to benefit the few.

With a decrease in resources and an increase in cynicism, ever-increasingly efficient ways to murder masses of people will continue to be invented with nobody taking a step back to say "no, wait, that's too horrible".

And thus you have readily available pocket size Gatling guns, and the only discussion is gimme more. I really don't think that's the freedom from tyranny that the Founders envisioned as their reasoning for guaranteeing access to firearms.