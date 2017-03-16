History repeats itself

Trump* isn't really doing anything interesting with that budget, he's just following his master's playbook.

I wonder how much better off the Russian people would be if they clawed back all the mind-boggling piles of cash stolen by Putin and his sycophants?

One disadvantage of defunding education is that people either forget or never learn history. Perhaps the over-rich ought to study the economic conditions that led to the revolutions in France and Russia and China, among others.

The common thread? Long-term outrageously abusive exploitation of the poor that spread to the working class. The poorest of the poor really have little expectation of a better life, but the working class gained their position through hard work, for which they expect commensurate reward.

When there is little or no reward for hard work, but the super-rich are seen to benefit with little or no work or talent, a deep sense of unfairness takes root and grows in the minds of the populace. Unless successfully distracted by bread and circuses, pogroms, paroxysms of xenophobia, or emails, eventually that vast body of aggrieved citizens will rise up and attempt to seize what they think they are rightfully owed - toppling and destroying their civilization in the process.

Then conditions become much, much worse for a few generations, until smarter better-educated people begin clawing their way back out of the abyss, themselves becoming the new batch of the powerful, whose children or grandchildren will become so self-entitled that they begin repeating the cycle of oppression.

The current batch of oligarchs thinks they are untouchable because of their ill-gotten wealth, forgetting the most important lesson that somehow keeps getting lost to history: there are far more "little" people than there are powerful ones, and the little people will tolerate only so much before erupting.

The recent rise of populism all across the world is (or should be) a giant huge red-flag-raising loud-sirens-triggering all-hands-on-deck-scrambling emergency warning of dire conditions on the socioeconomic front.

Meanwhile, 45* flies off to his private taxpayer-funded gold-plated palace to play golf with his billionaire buddies while cutting desperately needed aid to the most vulnerable and further exploiting the working masses to whom he promised rainbows and riches.

Nothing to see here, folks, move along.... ignore those pitchforks and torches, they're just props for a new reality show. Believe me.