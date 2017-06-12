Get off the couch

Vote out all Republicans at every level. Even if the Democrat doesn't have perfect policies, the goal is to stop the systematic dismantling of governmental institutions and processes. After the klepocracy - which represents an existential threat to our system of governance - has been put down, we can argue over soda tax.

If you don't believe there's a threat, just look at Russia: they had a burgeoning democracy but the old remnants of the KGB just couldn't stand that. Putin got in power, installed the equivalent of billionaires into governmental posts, and proceeded to steal unprecedented piles of cash from the Russian people. Their economy is struggling and the people are in dire straits, but on paper they should be fine. The discrepancy is the enormous theft of resources by those in power, which leaves very little for ordinary people.

Putin jails journalists, gets rid of opponents, and corrupts those he brings into his circle. Trump hasn't blatantly murdered political opponents yet - though his admiration of Duterte is a red flashing light - but he is right on that same path.

So vote. Vote in every election for which you are eligible, and convince others to do the same. Sitting on the couch whining that Hillary wasn't perfect is what got us into this mess, so get up and do something.